The year 2021 brought many changes and triumphs. Here is a sampling of some of the significant events from the past year in the Stateline Area.
January
- Jan. 6, 2021—Five candidates are announced for the Beloit City Council. Incumbents Clinton Anderson, Sherry Blakeley and Nancy Forbeck had filed tor re-election and they were joined by newcomers John Peterson and Dayetoven Raleigh. the election was held April 6, 2021.
- Jan. 15—It is announced that Andrew Janke is to retire as Beloit Economic Development Director. Janke had first joined the city in 1987 as the Downtown Beloit Association director. He was named Beloit Economic Development Director in 2001.
February
- Feb. 16—Dan Keyser is chosen as the School District of Beloit Superintendent. Keyser, who was chosen by a 5-1 vote, had served as interim superintendent for the School District of Beloit. He was chosen over two other finalists for the job.
March
- March 24—Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers agrees with the U.S. Department of Interior to designate 32 acres in Beloit for the planned Ho Chunk Casino project. It is a major step forward in approving the project.
April
- April 6—A ground-breaking ceremony is held for the new Stateline Boys and Girls Club at 202 Maple Ave. the 24,765-square-foot building will offer more space than the former facility at 1851 Moore St., which offered 16,000 square feet of space.
- April 14—Andre Sayles, a 16-year veteran with the Beloit Police Department is recommended as the new Beloit Police Chief by the Beloit Police and Fire Commission. Sayles is the first Black police chief for the City of Beloit department.
May
- May 1—South Beloit City Park reopens to the public after being closed for nearly three years due to flooding in the park. The park closed in October of 2018 due to flooding. The park previously closed in 2008 due to flooding and was closed for two years.
- May 28, 29 and 30—Beloit College holds graduation ceremonies on three differerent days. Each ceremony honored about 50 students who were presented with diplomas. The ceremonies were split up to reduce crowd sizes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
June
- June 14—A massive fire erupts at the Chemtool lubricant plant in Rockton, causing residents in the immediate area of the plant to evacuate. the fire continued to burn for a week at the 75,000-square-foot facility, requiring fire crews from all over the Stateline Area to respond.
July
- July 15—No resolution is apparent in boundary agreement talks between the City of Beloit and the Town of Turtle. At issue is a boundary agreement between the two municipalities that was created in 1999 and amended in 2001. The agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2021, but city and township officials continued with negotiations regarding the agreement.
August
- Aug. 8—Former School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Darrell Williams announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. After leaving the Beloit school district, Williams became administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Management.
- Aug. 15—VetsRoll hosts a special event at the Eclipse Center in Beloit that honored World War II veterans in observance of the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender to end the war. The event featured guest speakers such as Retired U.S. Army Major General Marcia Anderson and Retired National Guard Brigadier General and Judge James P. Daley.
September
- Sept. 1—The Lincoln Academy charter school opens its doors at 608 Henry Ave. The new school is authorized through the University of Wisconsin System and is a public school.
- Sept. 7—Sonya Hoppes is sworn in as the new city administrator for the City of South Beloit. She had been Parks and Recreation Manager in Wildwood, Florida. She previously served as assistant director of recreation at Beloit College and as recreation coordinator for the City of Beloit. She also previously served on the South Beloit City Council.
- Sept. 17—Construction begins on the new Clinton Elementary School in the Village of Clinton. The new 4K through sixth grade facility has a cost estimate of about $22 million and is scheduled t o be complete by August of 2022.
October
- Oct. 14—The Beloit Gateway Business Park celebrates its 20th anniversary. In its 20-year history, the business park has seen the development of 545 acres of land and over $200 million committed to capital assets, creating 3,000 jobs.
November
- Nov. 17—Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared the Interstate 39/90 expansion and improvement project complete. The project included improvements to 45 miles of the interstate highway from the Wisconsin/Illinois state line to Madison. The project included expanding the interstate from two lanes in each direction to three lanes in each direction. Also, 11 interchanges from Beloit to Janesville were reconfigured.
December
- Dec. 1. State Assembly Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, announced she will run for the office of Wisconsin Secretary of State. Loudenbeck first was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2010. She first represented the 45th District, and when Assembly district borders were redrawn, she represented the 31st Assembly District.