MADISON—A Michigan man was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison on Wednesday, accusing him of possessing 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Larry W. Cole, 40, of Painesdale, Michigan, is accused of possessing the methamphetamine on Sept. 9, 2020. Cole is also charged with possessing a 9mm handgun on that date in furtherance of the drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Wisconsin.
If convicted, Cole faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life on the drug charge. The gun charge carries a mandatory penalty of five years.
The charges against Cole are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Drug Enforcement Administration; Rock and Florence County Sheriffs’ Offices; Illinois State Police Multi-County Enforcement Group; Wisconsin State Patrol; and the Michigan K.I.N.D. Drug Unit.