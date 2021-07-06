SOUTH BELOIT—A proposal for a methadone clinic failed Tuesday at the South Beloit City Council meeting.
Dr. Gagandeep Goyal of Addiction Wellness Services, submitted the proposal to establish a methadone clinic at 1409 Pate Plaza. The council approved a text amendment to the city zoning ordinance that would allow a methadone clinic. Council members were advised by an attorney that they must allow a methadone clinic use in the city ordinance. However, when it came time to grant a special use permit for the clinic, the motion died due to the lack of a second.
Goyal operates a methadone clinic in Loves Park.
Council member Ryan Adleman said there are methadone clinics in Beloit, Loves Park, Rockford and Belvidere and he did not see a need for a clinic in South Beloit.
“I am not sure a methadone clinic is something we need in the city limits,” Adleman said.
He said he researched the issue and talked with law enforcement. He said there are no statistics that suggest there is more crimes committed around methadone clinics. He said he just feels the need for a clinic is not present in the city.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald asked if people in Beloit would use a methadone clinic if it were established in South Beloit. Adleman said if an individual’s insurance covered the medication, they could obtain it in South Beloit regardless of where the lived.
Methadone clinics provide medication to help reduce pain for those addicted to opioids and prescription pain medication.