BELOIT _ Turning trash into treasure is a challenge many hobbyists joyfully take on. But not all do so at the level that Chris Flippin does.
When the Janesville native’s new studio, Flippin’s Welded Imagination, opens officially on Saturday, May 7, visitors will get fascinating glimpses into what Flippin is capable of creating. The drive leading to his studio at 9702 West State Highway 81, two drives west of Kauffman’s Country Market, is lined with life-sized metal sculptures. Inside the roomy studio, there’s a lot to take in, from the light fixture in the center ceiling that was once a round hog feeding trough to impressive metal and wood creations.
“I lived in Janesville until age 13,” Flippin said. “My grandfather was the inspiration for my art. He would go to all the flea markets and bring back all sorts of things. I really didn’t have an interest in welding until he showed me what he did. And he explained it was cheaper to weld things himself rather than buy them.”
But Flippin wasn’t able to truly get into his passion for metal sculpture early on. Life intervened. He said he built a home in Clinton and worked in Belvidere for many years.
Then he and his wife, Virginia, along with their six children, bought a failing camp resort near Leland, Illinois.
“We turned it into a huge success,” he recalled. “We focused on family-oriented attractions and offered weekend-long programs with games and other events. We even built a water park. But it meant working 120 hours a week. I hardly got to do anything with my family. When you run a business where there are guests 24/7, you have to be there for them. After 11 years, we sold it and I retired.”
But ideal retirement venues including Florida where he lived on the beach with a boat, and Arizona didn’t satisfy him.
“I did buy a wood lathe in Arizona,” Flippin added. “My son and I worked on a science project in which we built an 18.5-foot-long horn and experimented with how sound was amplified. We set it up in the desert and inserted a cell phone. We were amazed to find we could hear the phone from a half-mile away.”
That discovery led to the wood lathe and a collection of wood-turned cell phone speakers sized to sit on a table or shelf. Each speaker was unique and crafted from all natural woods.
“Cell phones don’t have the most efficient sound systems,” Flippin said. “When you slide your cell phone into the bracket, the speaker not only amplifies the sound, but also improves its tone by bringing out the bass notes. These are perfect for seniors and for listening to music.”
Another facet of Flippin’s art focuses on his complex welded tabletops displaying multitudes of metal items including vintage clocks and farm implement items. Along with these is another eclectic collection of hand-turned wooden bowls and vases. His studio walls and customer service desk reflect Flippin’s skill with wood. Flippin is also a proficient oil paint artist.
But metal sculpture remains his passion. Among the sculptures lining the studio drive is his favorite, an almost bigger than life trio of jazz musicians that capture the joy and enthusiasm of the jazz genre.
Flippin’s Welded Imagination’s opening is timed to coincide with Kauffman Country Market’s first farmers’ market of the summer on Saturday, May 7. Flippin added that the florist who originally owned his studio has returned and relocated immediately west of his studio location.
“We will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and by appointment,” Flippin said. “I also accept commissions.”
To date, the studio has not developed a website but for more information, call 608-751-8545.