BELOIT—The Merrill Community Sharing Garden was bursting with pollinator habitats and curious youngsters recently.
Garden Coordinator Kaelyb Lokrantz of Community Action was giving Boys & Girls Club members an educational tour of the garden last week and working with them to build the habitats, or water-filled containers with rocks to provide fresh water for pollinators such as butterflies and bees and lesser-known bats and hummingbirds. Since the hot weather and drought, the pollinators need extra assistance getting a drink. The critters land on a rock and then imbibe on the fresh water therein.
The garden visitors also got to try to munch on some sour cherries and red raspberries as they learned about the offerings and facts of the garden.
“It’s beautiful,” said Savannah Bishop.
“It’s cool,” said Nova King.
The 13-year-old Merrill Community Sharing Garden, at 1322 Porter Ave., spans three city lots. Its 1,000 food producing plants provide free produce thanks to the help of groups of volunteers from area businesses and non-profit organizations as well as students in the Community Action Fresh Start Program. Over the past dozen years the garden has grown to include all types of vegetables, berry bushes, fruit trees as well as a grape trellis, greenhouse, murals biodiversity patch, outdoor classroom, pollinator gardens, educational signs and more.
Lokrantz explained to students how it includes a biodiversity patch with various plants and some weeds which is an area left for bugs and birds. If they have their own space, Lokrantz explained, they won’t munch on the veggie plants as much.
Lokrantz said the garden fed record numbers of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between difficult times and the Save-A-Lot grocery store closing, more people enjoyed its offerings.
This summer Lokrantz said the garden is back open to visiting groups and will feature more programming and is sporting three new murals thanks to some talented Beloit College students and some flags. There is also discussion about launching a garden on the west side of Beloit.
“The garden is going to add a portable cooking facility so that we can do educational cooking classes,” Lokrantz said. “We are getting two 700 pound oak trees delivered to add to the garden as well. An oak tree supports 4,000 different species.”
Lokrantz said those with the garden want to ensure they keep a strong presence in the Merrill community.
“Community Action is going to be right here,” Lokrantz said.