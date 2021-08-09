BELOIT—The Merrill Community Sharing Garden has a new tool to teach youth with the opening of an outdoor classroom focused on teaching the benefits of sustainability and locally-grown food.
An outdoor classroom was made possible with grant funding from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville and benches and tables built by youth enrolled in Community Action’s Beloit Fresh Start program.
“The classroom is really great because it’s a communal space,” said Garden Manager Kaelyb Lokrantz. “It’s been really awesome to have the kids here. We’re hoping to be able to offer expanded programming to all ages when the kids aren’t using the space.”
Youth from the Merrill Community Center, Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville and the Stateline Boys and Girls Club have participated in nutrition classes at the garden that are hosted by staff from the University of Wisconsin Madison’s Division of Extension.
“The classroom has become a focal point and it’s added another dimension. Giving that physical space, that garden can be used as an outdoor classroom,” Lokrantz said.
The lessons are from the Extension’s Growing Healthy Kids curriculum, promoting healthy eating by exposing kids to a variety of fruits and vegetables. In one lesson, the students received bags containing stems, leaves, roots, flowers, seeds and fruits.
“It’s cool because we can take them around and show them the things we just talked about during the class,” Lokrantz said.
The Merrill Community Sharing Garden is the only option in the neighborhood for fresh produce, and its 1,000 food producing plants offer a free way for low-income residents to access healthful foods.
“The Merrill Neighborhood is a valuable community and it’s a forgotten neighborhood and we want to bring outside people into the neighborhood to show that there’s value there,” Lokrantz said.