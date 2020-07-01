JANESVILLE ⎯ Mercyhealth is easing visitor guidelines as its hospitals in Wisconsin and Illinois and have resumed elective and non-urgent cases.
Under the new guidelines adult patients will be allowed one designated visitor per day. Pediatric patients can have two designated visitors a day. Women in labor can have one designated visitor. Emergency room patients can have one visitor.
Exceptions may be made during special circumstances, including end of life.
Visiting hour are 7a.m. - 7 pm, seven days per week. All visitors must not have a fever or demonstrate flu-like symptoms. They also must wear masks.
