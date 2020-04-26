ROCKFORD—U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, is calling out Mercyhealth for its decision to no longer accept certain Medicaid insurance plans.
“(Mercyhealth) CEO Javon Bea is putting profits over patients—plain and simple,” Bustos said. “While I support any hospital’s right to negotiate better reimbursement rates, threatening to not accept these Medicaid patients’ insurance during a national public health crisis—all to increase payment—is irresponsible and recklessly puts people at risk. Mercyhealth’s mission statement may claim their values are centered around healing, but today they are choosing harm.”
The health system announced last week that it would no longer accept patients that are a part of IlliniCare, Meridian and Molina Medicaid managed care organizations starting on July 21 and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid on Oct. 22.
“I have worked on this issue for many months trying to get reimbursement for the complex services we are providing with no successful outcome. The lack of funding has forced us to make this very tough decision,” Bea said in a statement.
Mercyhealth is Illinois’ largest Medicaid health service provider, excluding the Cook County region with revenue falling more than $30 million annually of covering the cost of care provided, according to a statement provided by Mercyhealth Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management Kim Scaccia.
Mercyhealth operates seven hospitals and 85 clinics in Wisconsin and Illinois.
