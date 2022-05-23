MADISON—More people are making plans to get away during the Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last year, but the number of people expected to hit the road this weekend is not up to pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA—The Auto Club Group.
An estimated 740,946 Wisconsin residents will travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day weekend, a 7.4% increase compared to 2021 when 690,029 Wisconsin residents enjoyed a travel weekend. However, this year’s traveler estimate is down 10.4% from 2019 when 827,443 Wisconsin residents hit the road for the holiday weekend.
Memorial Day weekend usually signals the beginning of summer activities, and activities in the Stateline Area are definitely picking up, said Tracy Bliss, Visit Beloit director of marketing and public relations.
“Its one of our Beloit Big Weekends, which we are promoting,” Bliss said of the Memorial Day Weekend.
Fridays in the Park will kick off Friday, offering music and lunch for people who venture downtown in Beloit. The event is held each Friday from 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. May 27 through Sept. 16 at First National Bank Plaza at the corner of State Street and East Grand Avenue. This Friday, the music of the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band will be featured. Lunch is provided for sale by local restaurants.
Bliss also noted the Beloit Sky Carp baseball team drew one of its biggest crowds of about 1,300 people at ABC Supply Stadium on Saturday when the team hosted the Peoria Chiefs.
There also are regular weekend attractions that are drawing bigger crowds including the downtown Beloit Farmers Market, and auto races at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit
This year’s Memorial Day travel forecast is the second highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010 (2021 was the highest).
“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzling start,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA—The Auto Club Group. “People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that. Reservations for flights, hotels, and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”
Nationally, more than 39.2 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend, an 8.3% increase from 2021.
Despite record-high gas prices, 90% of Memorial Day travelers will hop in the car to head out this weekend, with an estimated 678,000 Wisconsinites planning to get away in their cars, which is a 4.2% increase compared to last year.
Gas prices have not decreased since May 10, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Wisconsin was $4.314 as of Monday, May 23. That is up from $3.854 which was the price a month ago. A year ago the price in Wisconsin was $2.861 per gallon.
In the Beloit-Janesville area, the price of gas was $4.265 per gallon as of Monday, up from $3.827 per gallon recorded a month ago and up from $2.806 per gallon a year ago, according to the AAA.
AAA expects the busiest traffic times for travelers on the road will be Thursday and Friday.
Those traveling by air can expect airfare to be 6% or more higher than last year, with average ticket prices being around $184 with Saturday being the most expensive day to fly and Monday being the least expensive.
Mid-range hotel rates have increased by about 42% from last year, with the average lowest nightly rates ranging between $199 to $257 per night for AAA approved hotels.