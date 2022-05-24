The Memorial Day traditions of parades and events to honor fallen heroes will return to the Stateline Area after being put on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic.
The Memorial Day Parade that will start in South Beloit and end in Beloit is set to return on Monday. The last time the parade thrilled crowds on both sides of the Illinois/Wisconsin state line was in 2019.
Starting at 9 a.m. the parade will begin in South Beloit on Blackhawk Boulevard and will continue north to States Street in Beloit. It will continue until hitting Grand Avenue, where it will turn right and end near the intersection of East Grand Avenue and College Street.
Five veteran organizations will be marching in the parade including: Beloit American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, the Marine Corps League, South Beloit American Legion and the Beloit VFW
After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the East Lawn Cemetery in Beloit and City Park in South Beloit.
Roscoe will not be having a parade this year, which was originally planned, but was called off.
“We will be hosting a memorial service at the Roscoe Cemetery,” said Morrice Buffo, VFW Post 2995 Quartermaster.
“The Stephen Mack Middle School band will perform at the ceremony,” noted Buffo. “Firefighters, police officers, VFW Post 2995 members and VFW Post 2995 Auxiliary will be in attendance at the event.”
The names of veterans who have passed away in Winnebago County will be read during the ceremony, Buffo said.
Rockton American Legion Post #332 will be hosting the Rockton Memorial Day Parade.
Starting at 9 a.m., the parade will begin on Blackhawk Boulevard, on the south side of the bridge and will go north ending at the Rockton Township Cemetery. Once the parade ends at the cemetery, the Rockton American Legion will host the memorial service honoring the fallen heroes.
“We will be offering hot dogs and brats after the parade and ceremony at the Rockton American Legion Post 322,” said Tom Streck, Rockton American Legion Post 332 Jr Vice Commander.
Ross-Pearson VFW Post 5149 will be hosting Rockford’s Memorial Day parade.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and 6th Avenue. It will proceed to Charles Street and then move west to State Street. Finally the parade will turn north onto Wyman Street and end at Beattie Park.
“Following the parade will be a memorial ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum,” said Nancy Clark, Commander of Ross-Pearson VFW Post 5149. “There is also the incredible Navy Club Ship #1 (organization’s) Sinking of the Ship ceremony, on the Rock River Bank behind the Luther Center.”
“We will be partnering with 28 veteran organizations for the parade and memorial ceremony.” Clark noted. “Other organizations include the Boys and Girls Scouts, funeral homes, and the Buffalo Riders will be participating in the parade.”
Southern Wisconsin municipalities are also hosting events to honor veterans.
Janesville Patriotic Society will be hosting a Memorial Day parade.
“Our parade is open to any organization that wishes to honor veterans for their ultimate sacrifice,” said Tom Stehura, Janesville Patriotic Society President.
There are several ceremonies that will take place before the parade begins in Janesville. There will be a memorial service at Oak Hill Cemetery at 8 a.m. Cathy Hines, President of the V.F.W. Post 1621 Auxiliary will present the Memorial Day address.
Another Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Milton Lawns Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. The Janesville Patriotic Society and the VFW Post 1621 will provide a Color Guard, Rifle Salute and Taps at the ceremony.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m., marching through downtown Janesville on Milwaukee Street to Main Street and into Traxler Park and ending at the Veterans Plaza for a Memorial Day ceremony.
Casey Barclay Knuepple, a Gold Star Mother and Congressman Bryan Steil will speak at the ceremony honoring the fallen heroes. The National Anthem will be sung by Anali Arroyo of Beloit Memorial High School and The Craig High School Band will perform.
Orfordville American Legion Post 209 will be hosting a parade and several events for Memorial Day.
Events kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the Parkview Jr./Sr. High School, with a community memorial service.
Immediately after the ceremony, the Memorial Day parade will begin. It will go through downtown Orfordville to the American Legion clubhouse.
The American Legion Post 209, pavilion and clubhouse is located at 3913 South State Road.
“Bands from the Parkview School District, Boy/Girls Scouts, OPD, OFD generally take part (in the parade),” said Karl E. Stuvengen, American Legion Post 209 Master of Ceremonies. “This is not an open-themed parade like June Days, so it is a little more limited in terms of scope and participation.”