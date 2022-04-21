The Beloit Memorial High School Marching Band heads up the Memorial Day Parade in this file photo. The last time the Memorial Day Parade was held was in 2019. The parade will return to the Stateline Area May 30.
BELOIT—Memorial Day has been fairly quiet for the last two years. Sure, there have been backyard cook outs and family gatherings, but no marching bands, fire engine sirens wailing or children scampering for candy.
Well, this year that will change as the Stateline Area Memorial Day Parade will return on May 30.
The last time there was a Memorial Day Parade in Beloit/South Beloit was in 2019. Now, parade organizers are reaching out to schools, veterans groups and community organizations who have taken part in the parade in the past to see if they want to be part of this year’s big return of the parade.
Steve Mayfield and Mike Bendickson are co-chairs of the Memorial Day Parade Committee.
“We are trying to get in touch with everyone we can,” Mayfield said, noting that he has gotten in touch with most of the schools that provided marching bands in the past.
He said everyone he has contacted has been happy to hear the parade is back.
“I think the Beloit area is ready for a nice parade,” Mayfield said. “All we need now is for the weather to cooperate.”
The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in South Beloit, going north up Blackhawk Boulevard. It will continue north on State Street in Beloit and turn right onto Grand Avenue. The parade will end near the intersection of East Grand Avenue and College Street.
Members of the South Beloit American Legion will lead the parade. Four other area veterans organizations will lead sections of the parade. Those organizations will be the Beloit American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, the Marine Corps Leagu and the Beloit VFW.
After the parade, there will be a ceremony honoring veterans at East Lawn Cemetery in Beloit at noon. There also will be a ceremony in City Park in South Beloit following the parade.
Anyone who is interested in having an entry in the Memorial Day Parade should contact Mayfield by calling 608-728-1585 or call the Beloit VFW. Entries should be submitted no later than May 2.