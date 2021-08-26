BELOIT—He was called a master teacher. He was charismatic, generous and filled with talent. He not only developed pianists, but developed people.
Beloit College Emeritus Professor of Music Frank Renato Premezzi passed away in May and a memorial concert will be held in his honor at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.
Premezzi’s teachers included Isidor Philipp, Orazio Frugoni, Beveridge Webster and Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli. Awarded scholarships at the Eastman and Juilliard schools, he received bachelor and master of science degrees at Juilliard, where he taught for two years in the pre-college division. Among other awards and honors, he won a Fulbright Scholarship and renewal to Italy.
He gave concerts and recitals around the world, and performed as a soloist with major symphony orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, the St. Louis Symphony, the Santa Cecilia Orchestra of Rome, the San Carlo Orchestra of Naples, The Teatro Comunale Orchestra of Bologna, the Palazzo Pitti Orchestra of Florence and many others.
He taught at Stephens College, Fort Hays Kansas State University, Southern Illinois University and at Beloit College from 1971 to 2014.
He was a visiting artist at Madison School of Music, and on occasion, adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Rock County, Rock Valley College, Rockford College and Mount Scenario College. He presented master classes at colleges and universities as well as at conservatories in Paris, London and the People’s Republic of China.
For Beloit College Retired Music Professor Emeritus and Adjunct at the Center for Entrepreneurship Ian Nie, Premezzi was a teacher, colleague and friend with international fame and pianistic prowess.
“In the first 10 years of his tenure, he had the tightest group of young pianists I’ve ever experienced,” Nie said.
Nie recalled Premezzi wowing crowds in China who would always remember him when he would return multiple times over the years. Nie not only enjoyed traveling, performing and enjoying the company of Premezzi but saw him as a mentor who influenced his music and how he shared it.
“He helped define the type of teacher I became with consideration of each student as a singular entity. Through him I realized each individual has his or own needs which must be addressed individually,” Nie said.