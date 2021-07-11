ROSCOE—It’s not a thrift store, but it is an upscale resale consignment shop, says Karalyn Peterson, new owner of Meme’s, 11447 2nd St.
What’s more, “It has everything a woman would want,” she said.
Walk into the store and customers see thoughtfully displayed ensembles, complete with outfits and matching accessories.
Peterson bought the business from former owner Sandi Taylor when Taylor retired.
“I am so excited to be here,” she said during a recent interview.
She has been working as a gas station manager and at the shop on Saturdays, but by the end of July she will be working in the store full-time, she said.
“I am very business minded, my goal was to get out of the corporate world,” she said of taking over the shop.
Peterson is an entrepreneur in other ways as well.
“I do property investment and I purchase and rent or flip houses. I just renovated my rental property.”
As for Meme’s, she is happy with the way the former owner operated the store.
“I think Sandi did a fabulous job; I didn’t want to change anything.”
However, she would like to add some services for the customers which also could give the consignor items in the shop more exposure to the public.
“Once I go full-time, we will add an online store. About 25 percent of the merchandise will be put online. That opens it to the whole world,” Peterson said.
Some of those items include: dresses, skirts, blouses, slacks, jeans, shorts, summer tops, shoes, purses and jewelry.
In all, there have been 2,800 consignors over the years. Not all are actively involved, however.
Sometimes consignors bring things in that still have price tags on them, she said.
“We sell a lot of name brands and sometimes off-brands as well.”
Some of those name brands are Pink and Victoria’s Secret. Customers of all ages shop at Meme’s she said. She also makes appointments for people who want private shopping time in the store, she said.
And there has been a constant supply of merchandise coming in for review.
“We do consignor intake by appointment. We are booked for July,” she said.
“We go through the items and then put them into our computer system.”
Consignors get 40 percent of what the piece sells for, minus a few small fees.
Peterson said she is thankful for the loyal customers at Meme’s and is looking forward to being in the store full-time. Meme’s is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.