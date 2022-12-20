City Hall
The Beloit City Council honored members who have served on the city's boards, commissions, and committees throughout 2022 year, on Monday night. 

 File photo

BELOIT- Beloit area residents who volunteer their time to serve on City of Beloit committees and boards were honored during Monday’s Beloit City Council meeting.

“Serving on the boards, committees and commissions takes a lot of time and effort,” said council member Kevin Day. “People who share their time and expertise to this extent deserve a special thank you.”

