BELOIT—New Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Sara Lemen has worn many hats. From singing opera to moonlighting as a Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian restaurant server and giving voice lessons and working in accounting, Lemen has many skills to share.
Born in Rockford, Lemen started learning piano and singing at age 7. Music was in the family as her father was a guitar player. She attended Boylan Catholic High School and took voice lessons.
In her freshman year of high school she got the lead in the musical “Carousel” much to her surprise.
“I didn’t even think I would get a part,” she said.
Lemen continued to pursue music, but her life was interrupted when she was in a severe car accident.
“I wanted to study music and decided to go to the conservatory,” Lemen said. “If you have only one life to live, why not do exactly what you want with it?”
Lemen went on to obtain a Bachelor of Music degree from The Chicago Music Conservatory at Roosevelt University in Chicago and a Master of Music from Northern Illinois University (NIU).
As part of becoming an opera singer, she has studied French, German and Italian. Opera always captivated her.
“I like how all of the emotions are conveyed through the music. Rarely is there speaking and a lot of times the color of the music is affecting what is happening,” she said.
Lemen also loves classic rock, blues, jazz and folk music.
Lemen has performed with groups all over the Stateline and Chicagoland area. For the past decade, Lemen has taught private voice and piano lessons at The Bloomingdale School of Music, The NIU Community School for The Arts and her private studio. She was the music director at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Rockton, Sunday soloist for The First Church of Jesus Christ Scientist in Hinsdale and elementary music teacher at Alpine Academy in Rockford.
Currently she sits on the board of Voci d’estate; Voices of Summer NFP Vocal Program as well as her new position as executive director of BJSO.
In between her many musical pursuits, she worked for an accountant, performed office work and took on other jobs, something she said is common for musicians.
Her many abilities should help her in her new position at BJSO which she began in June. She has helped apply for grants and is expecting a great season for the orchestra. She said an orchestra is essential to a community as music benefits learning, the brain and overall health.
The BJSO is on the move.
This holiday season, Lemen said BJSO give a first-of-its kind offering: “BJSO Holiday Pops: The Nutcracker Ballet.” All performances will be held at the Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) as follows: Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.
It will be a full symphony presentation with music along with a full ballet. BJSO has contracted with Britton Dorsey of the Stoughton Center for the Arts.
For more information visit http://www.beloitjanesvillesymphony.org.