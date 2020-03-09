JANESVILLE—The Untapped Leaders wanted to help a group that reaches youth dealing with everything from homelessness to the threat of sex trafficking.
Untapped Leaders, who are part of the Leadership Development Academy of Rock County (LDA), are hosting a meat raffle event to benefit Rock County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). Funds raised will help develop a fundraising and promotional video of the agency.
CASA recruits and training community members to become advocates for children who have experienced abuse and are in the temporary custody of the child welfare system. CASAs provide stability and guidance to children as they face changes of social workers, attorneys, placements, schools and service providers, according to its website at https://www.casarockcounty.org/
The fundraising meat raffle will be held Sunday, March 15 at noon at Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill, Janesville. Sneakers is donating all of the meat, according Trina Jackson, a nurse manager with Beloit Regional Hospice and member of Untapped Leaders.
The Meat Raffle Fundraiser will include basket raffles, 50-50 raffles as well as lots of chances to win tasty meat.
Jackson said the LDA requires a group project. The Untapped Leaders wanted to do something with youth and were impressed by how many ways CASA impacted youth, while being unknown to some people.
“We went to Child Protective Services, to a couple schools, and listened to a couple panels. CASA was involved with all these kids and programs,” Jackson said. “All these kids are waiting for a CASA.”
CASA, Jackson said, wants to provide advocates for kids struggling with the foster system, sex trafficking, homelessness or other issues.
“It’s amazing what they are trying to do with the limited funds they have,” she said.
Drywater Productions http://drywaterproductions.com/ has agreed to work with Sandy Johnson from CASA to develop the promotional video. CASA would like to use this video at fundraising events, for recruitment, as well as promoting public awareness.
The Untapped Leaders includes: Mark Ratzlaff from the City of Janesville; Stacey Renn-Wells of Fargo Advisors; Melissa Lantta of Blackhawk Technical College, Michael Calloway of Angienergy; Adam Dolgner of Pieper Electric and Jackson.
