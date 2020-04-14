TOWN OF BELOIT—Two candidates have been elected to the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors in an uncontested race, according to unofficial Rock County election results released Monday.
Both Steve Heumiller and Carl McMillan ran unopposed and won their election bids.
McMillan received 1,120 votes, or 52%, and Heumiller received 1,010 votes, or 47%.
Outgoing supervisors Wade Sweger and Dan Schreiber did not seek reelection to those two seats.
Heumiller previously served on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, and he said he is ready to get started on his new term.
He thanked voters for their participation in the election and said he looks forward to serving the public again.
“I’ll do the best I can,” Heumiller said.
McMillan, who also serves as Chairman of the Town of Beloit Planning Commission and as a member of the Beloit Turner School Board, said he is prepared to balance his time between all three public service positions.
“I am happy for the voter support shown, and I am looking forward to being on the board,” McMillan said. “My hopes are to help with guidance in the township’s growth in the next several years and make sure the citizens are getting the best services for their tax dollars.”
