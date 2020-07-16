JANESVILLE - All members of the public will be required to wear face coverings while in Rock County facilities starting Monday.
A news release from Rock County Administrator Josh Smith stated recent data reported by the county health department led to the decision, including an increase of the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive and the increase in number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Public health leaders nationally have expressed the opinion that wearing face masks helps in limiting the spread of COVID-19, the news release stated.
"The recommendation of the public health department and feedback from the Reopen Rock Task Force are that businesses and employers should require face covering for both staff and customers," Smith said. "In order to safeguard our staff and the clients we serve, Rock County's actions demonstrate a standard of practice now evident in nearly all organizations."
A disposable face mask will be provided to those who come to county facilities without a face covering.
