ROCKFORD - The Winnebago County Health Department is strongly recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while indoors in areas of substantial COVID-19 transmission.
The recommendation is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance. The CDC has ranked Winnebago County in Illinois as of "substantial" risk for COVID-19 transmission.
The Winnebago County Health Department recommends that employers, retailers, restaurants/bars, fitness/recreational centers, libraries, governmental entities, healthcare facilities, and other public venues require indoor masking for their staff and patrons regardless of vaccination status.
Lesss than 50% of the eligible population in Winnebago County have been vaccinated.
In addition to masking, the health department recommends vaccination, social distancing, handwashing, staying home when sick, and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.