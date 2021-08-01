BELOIT—Marx Dance Academy, 2958 Prairie Ave., is going stronger than ever thanks to student victories at a national competition and the three generations of women who run the establishment—owner Kathi Marx, her daughter co-owner Annissa Puckett and granddaughter and instructor Keeleigh Jones.
Fourteen Marx Dance Academy students danced at the Starbound National Talent Competition in Naperville, Illinois which ran July 19-22, with three groups making it to the prestigious showcase finals on July 22.
It was a big honor given the dance students have been unable to compete for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s great to have them back and be chosen to be in the showcase, especially since we weren’t expecting it,” Jones said.
“They didn’t miss a beat. You wouldn’t have known by watching them that they haven’t been on a stage performing,” Puckett said. “They were ready to get back up there and do the job.”
“The kids had a ball. They loved it, being back into the groove,” Marx said.
The “What’s a Girl Gotta Do” team consisted of members Calliope Clobes, Isabella Estrada, Belinda Galvan, Maliah Miller, Kymberlee Newland and Karsyn Podawitz.
The “Don’t Stop the Party” team consisted of members Abigail Bown, Alyssa Harmon, Kaira Jones, Hannah Loerke, Maribel Rodriguez, Hannah Smith and Seth Silvis.
Abigail Bown, Kaira Jones, Hannah Loerke, Maribel Rodriguez and Seth Silvis also danced in the “Give Guys Named Moe” group.
Marx, who has been teaching in Beloit for 65 years, choreographed “What’s a Girl Gotta Do” and “Don’t Stop the Party.”
“I sit down and listen to the music and it tells me what to do,” Marx said.
Marx Dance Academy, 2958 Prairie Ave., offered classes via Zoom but had to shut down the in person studio for four months in the beginning of the pandemic. Once restrictions let up, students were able to come back into the studio with masks and social distancing in October. In January and February, the students started practicing for competition.
The kids were eager to have an outlet and to be back on the move.
“This is every kid’s safe space,” Jones said.
Marx Dance Academy has a rich history in Beloit and is growing. Marx started it in 1965 after studying with Jack Wolfram, a mentor and friend.
“I would travel with him and demonstrate at workshops. He gave a lot,” Marx said.
Today, Marx said Wolfram would be proud of the academy.
It offers tap, ballet, jazz, hip hop, clogging, lyrical, contemporary, tumbling and ballet/pointe.
Marx, Puckett and Jones have been (wo)manning the academy during the pandemic, but will bring back instructors soon. There are plans to expand studio space and to offer a master class with Zach Hudson, a former student who is a dancer in Los Angeles, in August.
Marx Dance Academy performed for Movie on the Big Lawn and has three dancers auditioning for the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra’s Nutcracker Ballet in December.
With the advent of TV shows such as “You Think You Can Dance,” and “America’s Got Talent” along with the popularity of Tik Tok and other online platforms, Marx Dance Academy continues to attract those wanting to bust a move.
“The industry is huge,” Puckett said.