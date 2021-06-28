BELOIT—Bicyclist Martin Reza gets by with a little help from his friends.
Thanks to supporters along the way, Reza was able to bicycle 258 miles on Saturday as part of “The Ride for Education” to raise money for Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) School. He spent 16 hours on the bike and a total of 19 hours on the road. The route went up north of Devil's Lake State Park, with Reza returning.
“It was a real challenge, but knowing I was doing it for the kids made a big difference in those hard moments,” Reza said in a Monday interview. “Those kids will help us as we get older and those kids will be leading the community.”
As of Monday morning, the fundraiser was up to $5,160, surpassing Reza’s goal of $5,000. To make a donation people can go to this link https://gofund.me/d1e4d1f0 on the Go Fund Me Page.
OLA Catholic School Principal Trevor Seivert said he is proud of Reza’s accomplishment.
“It truly shows what you can do when you put your mind to something,” Seivert said.
Seivert said he enjoyed watching his progress through OLA’s social media accounts, getting the updates on his GoFundMe along with his progress on the STRAVA biking app.
“Mr. Reza and his family are such a great family and we are so thankful for his generosity, his time and talent.” Seivert said. “I hope he’s able to rest up after such an event because he deserves some rest.”
Reza, 36, said he sent his alarm for 2:40 a.m. on the first day when he discovered it was raining. Shortly before heading out at 3:35 a.m. the rain stopped, although it would later rain on and off throughout his journey.
Reza was later joined by Jon Nelson who went out 40 miles with him. He continued on his journey with friends David Ibarra and Tracy Alvarez meeting up with him every 40 to 50 miles to provide food and fluids.
“They did an amazing job. I’m tired and a little sore, but my friends made a huge difference. It was a long day, and they were there all the time,” Reza said.
Nelson was receiving notifications via a GPS “beacon” on Reza’s location and Nelson posted updates on the OLA Facebook page throughout the ride.
At one point Reza had a flat tire, but continued on his ride. He said the most difficult leg of the journey was around Devil’s Lake State Park where there were lots of hills and rain.
“It was mentally hard from mile 180 to 210, and was a challenge to keep the speed and motivation going,” he said.
Reza said he mixed electrolytes, coconut water, energy gels and solid food to keep his energy up, and he didn’t get nauseous.
A group of family members and supporters including OLA Pastor Fr. Mike Resop welcomed Reza about 10:30 p.m. in the OLA School/Church Parking lot with the ringing of church bells.
“It was a cool moment,” Reza said.