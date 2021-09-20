JANESVILLE—A longtime public servant in Beloit will be posthumously inducted into the Rock County Hall of Honor during a special ceremony next week.
Frank Marsden, a U.S. Air Force veteran, held leadership roles with the Beloit City Council, Beloit School Board, Rock County Board of Supervisors, Blackhawk Technical College Board of Directors, Alcohol Advisory and Review Board-Beloit, Stateline Boys and Girls Club, and the Beloit Police and Fire Commission.
Marsden will be inducted into the hall of honor during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 at UW-Whitewater at Rock County in Janesville following his nomination by Rock County Hall of Honor Committee and the Education, Veterans and Aging Services Committee. The Rock County Board approved the induction request on Sept. 8.
He was a founding member of the Turtle Volunteer Fire Department, After his military service, Marsden was a bailiff for Branch 3 in Rock County Circuit Court for 22 years before retiring in 2008.
In a Beloit Daily News article at the time of his retirement, Marsden recalled, “As well as I’ve done in this job, it’s because of the good people that I’ve worked with,” Marsden said. “I like what I do. I like the people I work with. From the judge, to the assistants, to the court reporter, we’re a team.”
Marsden passed away in January of 2013 at the age of 81.
The Rock County Hall of Honor was established in March 1982 to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the people of Rock County.