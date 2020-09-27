LOCAL STOCKS

FRIDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;51.36

American AT&T;28.04

AutoZone;1,135.02

Bank of Montreal;58.27

BP Amoco;17.86

Blackhawk Bancorp;20.10

Chevron/Texaco;71.83

Corteva;28.38

Ecolab;190.03

EnPro;55.75

Exelon;35.52

Exxon;34.64

Foot Locker;32.80

Ford;6.51

General Electric;6.11

General Motors;29

Goodyear;7.42

Honeywell;161.40

Hormel;48.84

IBM;118.95

Ingredion;76.42

International Paper;41.16

JP Morgan Chase;93.47

Kellogg;63.08

McDonalds;218.18

Motorola;154

Navistar;43.06

Newell;16.74

Northrop Grumman;328

Pepsi Inc;133.55

Raytheon Technologies;57.45

Regal Beloit;93.04

Sensient Tech;55.45

Stanley B&D;159.93

U.S. Steel;7.11

ViacomCBS;31.78

Walgreens;35.43

Wal-Mart;137.27

Walt Disney;124

W.W. Grainger;347.40

Woodward Governor;76.03

Dow Jones;27,173.96 up 358.52

NASDAQ;10,913.56 up 241.30

S&P 500;3,298.46 up 51.87

Utilities;808.13 up 12.20

NYSE Volume;848,236,388