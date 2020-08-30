LOCAL STOCKS
FRIDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy;5432
American AT&T;30.04
AutoZone;1,189.12
Bank of Montreal;63.20
BP Amoco;21.38
Blackhawk Bancorp;20
Chevron/Texaco;85.63
Corteva;29.52
Ecolab;200.50
EnPro;60.03
Exelon;37.04
Exxon;40.69
Foot Locker;30.39
Ford;6.94
General Electric;6.61
General Motors;30.02
Goodyear;9.60
Honeywell;168.38
Hormel;50.62
IBM;125.07
Ingredion;80.33
International Paper;36.93
JP Morgan Chase;102.77
Kellogg;70.54
McDonalds;214.91
Motorola;153.58
Navistar;32.35
Newell;16.22
Northrop Grumman;344.75
Pepsi Inc;139.94
Raytheon Technologies;62.24
Regal Beloit;99.66
Sensient Tech;56.08
Stanley B&D;165.52
U.S. Steel;7.96
ViacomCBS;31.23
Walgreens;38.76
Wal-Mart;140.30
Walt Disney;135.54
W.W. Grainger;365.98
Woodward Governor;87.54
Dow Jones;28,653.87 up 161.60
NASDAQ;11,695.63 up 70.30
S&P 500;3,608.01 up 23.46
Utilities;800.73 up 0.04
NYSE Volume;826,876,552