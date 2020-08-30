LOCAL STOCKS

FRIDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;5432

American AT&T;30.04

AutoZone;1,189.12

Bank of Montreal;63.20

BP Amoco;21.38

Blackhawk Bancorp;20

Chevron/Texaco;85.63

Corteva;29.52

Ecolab;200.50

EnPro;60.03

Exelon;37.04

Exxon;40.69

Foot Locker;30.39

Ford;6.94

General Electric;6.61

General Motors;30.02

Goodyear;9.60

Honeywell;168.38

Hormel;50.62

IBM;125.07

Ingredion;80.33

International Paper;36.93

JP Morgan Chase;102.77

Kellogg;70.54

McDonalds;214.91

Motorola;153.58

Navistar;32.35

Newell;16.22

Northrop Grumman;344.75

Pepsi Inc;139.94

Raytheon Technologies;62.24

Regal Beloit;99.66

Sensient Tech;56.08

Stanley B&D;165.52

U.S. Steel;7.96

ViacomCBS;31.23

Walgreens;38.76

Wal-Mart;140.30

Walt Disney;135.54

W.W. Grainger;365.98

Woodward Governor;87.54

Dow Jones;28,653.87 up 161.60

NASDAQ;11,695.63 up 70.30

S&P 500;3,608.01 up 23.46

Utilities;800.73 up 0.04

NYSE Volume;826,876,552