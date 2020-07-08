LOCAL STOCKS

WEDNESDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;48.51

American AT&T;30.46

AutoZone;1,117.98

Bank of Montreal;53.31

BP Amoco;23.16

Blackhawk Bancorp;20.25

Chevron/Texaco;86.36

Corteva;25.96

Ecolab;196.77

EnPro;45.41

Exelon;37.15

Exxon;43.14

Foot Locker;28.86

Ford;6.09

General Electric;6.86

General Motors;24.94

Goodyear;8.83

Honeywell;145.59

Hormel;47.91

IBM;117.71

Ingredion;81.41

International Paper;34.14

JP Morgan Chase;93.30

Kellogg;66.61

McDonalds;185.85

Motorola;132.13

Navistar;27.82

Newell;15.80

Northrop Grumman;301.10

Pepsi Inc;134.22

Raytheon Technologies;61.01

Regal Beloit;87.25

Sensient Tech;51.92

Stanley B&D;139.28

U.S. Steel;6.81

ViacomCBS;25.05

Walgreens;42.29

Wal-Mart;124.44

Walt Disney;116.86

W.W. Grainger;308.77

Woodward Governor;76.07

Dow Jones;26,067.28 up 177.10

NASDAQ;10,492.50 up 148.61

S&P 500;3,169.94 up 24.62

Utilities;783.16 up 7.56

NYSE Volume;1,070,660,425