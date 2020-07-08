LOCAL STOCKS
WEDNESDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy;48.51
American AT&T;30.46
AutoZone;1,117.98
Bank of Montreal;53.31
BP Amoco;23.16
Blackhawk Bancorp;20.25
Chevron/Texaco;86.36
Corteva;25.96
Ecolab;196.77
EnPro;45.41
Exelon;37.15
Exxon;43.14
Foot Locker;28.86
Ford;6.09
General Electric;6.86
General Motors;24.94
Goodyear;8.83
Honeywell;145.59
Hormel;47.91
IBM;117.71
Ingredion;81.41
International Paper;34.14
JP Morgan Chase;93.30
Kellogg;66.61
McDonalds;185.85
Motorola;132.13
Navistar;27.82
Newell;15.80
Northrop Grumman;301.10
Pepsi Inc;134.22
Raytheon Technologies;61.01
Regal Beloit;87.25
Sensient Tech;51.92
Stanley B&D;139.28
U.S. Steel;6.81
ViacomCBS;25.05
Walgreens;42.29
Wal-Mart;124.44
Walt Disney;116.86
W.W. Grainger;308.77
Woodward Governor;76.07
Dow Jones;26,067.28 up 177.10
NASDAQ;10,492.50 up 148.61
S&P 500;3,169.94 up 24.62
Utilities;783.16 up 7.56
NYSE Volume;1,070,660,425
