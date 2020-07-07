LOCAL STOCKS
TUESDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy 48.47
American AT&T 30.32
AutoZone 1,128.58
Bank of Montreal 52.82
BP Amoco 23.62
Blackhawk Bancorp 20.25
Chevron/Texaco 86.31
Corteva 27.14
Ecolab 202.94
EnPro 48.72
Exelon 37
Exxon 43.24
Foot Locker 28.52
Ford 6.12
General Electric 7.76
General Motors 25.13
Goodyear 8.81
Honeywell 144.97
Hormel 48.15
IBM 117.58
Ingredion 82.67
International Paper 35.24
JP Morgan Chase 92.32
Kellogg 66.61
McDonalds 185.82
Motorola 131.08
Navistar 27.17
Newell 15.85
Northrop Grumman 304.47
Pepsi Inc 133.57
Raytheon Technologies 61.01
Regal Beloit 85.62
Sensient Tech 53.03
Stanley B&D 138.89
U.S. Steel 6.93
ViacomCBS 25.22
Walgreens 42.22
Wal-Mart 128.95
Walt Disney 113.83
W.W. Grainger 320.85
Woodward Governor 75.13
Dow Jones 25,890.18 down 396.85
NASDAQ 10,343.89 down 89.76
S&P 500 3,145.32 down 34.40
Utilities 775.59 down 3.44
NYSE Volume 1,007,819,077
