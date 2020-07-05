LOCAL STOCKS
THURSDAY FINALAlliant Energy ..............................49.42
American AT&T ...........................30.08
AutoZone ...............................1,148.97
Bank of Montreal ........................52.90
BP Amoco ..................................23.41
Blackhawk Bancorp ...................20.25
Chevron/Texaco .........................88.31
Corteva ......................................27.57
Ecolab .....................................200.90
EnPro ........................................47.19
Exelon .......................................37.48
Exxon ........................................44.08
Foot Locker ...............................29.40
Ford .............................................6.05
General Electric ...........................6.82
General Motors ..........................25.24
Goodyear .....................................8.84
Honeywell ................................145.02
Hormel .......................................48.08
IBM ..........................................119.70
Ingredion ...................................83.84
International Paper.................... 35.35
JP Morgan Chase .....................92.66
Kellogg ......................................66.31
McDonalds ..............................183.52
Motorola ..................................135.09
Navistar .....................................28.21
Newell .......................................15.97
Northrop Grumman ................309.97
Pepsi Inc .................................132.85
Raytheon Technologies ..............61.79
Regal Beloit ................................86.15
Sensient Tech .............................52.67
Stanley B&D .............................138.14
U.S. Steel .....................................7.07
ViacomCBS ................................25.61
Walgreens ..................................41.98
Wal-Mart ..................................119.21
Walt Disney ..............................112.18
W.W. Grainger ..........................317.51
Woodward Governor ..................76.81
Dow Jones ...........25,827.36 up 92.39
NASDAQ ...................10,207.63 up 53
S&P 500 .................3,130.01 up 14.15
Utilities ........................780.89 up 1.74
NYSE Volume.................. 946,352,505
