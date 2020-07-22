LOCAL STOCKS
WEDNESDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy;52.55
American AT&T;30.16
AutoZone;1,168.98
Bank of Montreal;55.81
BP Amoco;23.45
Blackhawk Bancorp;19.75
Chevron/Texaco;91.04
Corteva;28.66
Ecolab;210.32
EnPro;48.25
Exelon;38.98
Exxon;43.61
Foot Locker;29.69
Ford;6.84
General Electric;7.06
General Motors;26.30
Goodyear;9.58
Honeywell;154.61
Hormel;49.78
IBM;128.67
Ingredion;85.01
International Paper;36.65
JP Morgan Chase;98.69
Kellogg;67.46
McDonalds;198.62
Motorola;141.20
Navistar;31.68
Newell;16.72
Northrop Grumman;316
Pepsi Inc;136.01
Raytheon Technologies;63.63
Regal Beloit;91.83
Sensient Tech;53.87
Stanley B&D;152.31
U.S. Steel;7.95
ViacomCBS;26.88
Walgreens;40.69
Wal-Mart;132.66
Walt Disney;119.03
W.W. Grainger;338.95
Woodward Governor;80.10
Dow Jones;27,005.84 up 165.44
NASDAQ;10,706.13 up 25.76
S&P 500;3,276.92 up 18.72
Utilities;829.50 up 9.03
NYSE Volume;880,190,522
