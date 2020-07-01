LOCAL STOCKS
WEDNESDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy 48.78
American AT&T 29.90
AutoZone 1,130.48
Bank of Montreal 52.57
BP Amoco 23.21
Blackhawk Bancorp 20.25
Chevron/Texaco 87.82
Corteva 26.04
Ecolab 198.95
EnPro 49.29
Exelon 37.36
Exxon 43.71
Foot Locker 28.86
Ford 5.98
General Electric 6.74
General Motors 24.96
Goodyear 9.69
Honeywell 144.11
Hormel 47.44
IBM 118.54
Ingredion 81.14
International Paper 34.81
JP Morgan Chase 93.26
Kellogg 65.93
McDonalds 184.66
Motorola 135.97
Navistar 27.75
Newell 15.78
Northrop Grumman 308.14
Pepsi Inc 132.36
Raytheon Technologies 61.61
Regal Beloit 84.75
Sensient Tech 51.68
Stanley B&D 135.61
U.S. Steel 6.88
ViacomCBS 26.19
Walgreens 40.88
Wal-Mart 119.69
Walt Disney 113.01
W.W. Grainger 307.96
Woodward Governor 75.81
Dow Jones 25,734.97 down 77.91
NASDAQ 10,154.63 up 95.86
S&P 500 3,115.86 up 15.57
Utilities 786.16 up 17.65
NYSE Volume 983,939,326
