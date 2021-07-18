LOCAL STOCKS
FRIDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy 58.55
American AT&T 28.34
AutoZone 1,605.30
Bank of Montreal 99.15
BP Amoco 23.87
Blackhawk Bancorp 34.75
Chevron/Texaco 98.62
Corteva 41.81
Ecolab 215.28
EnPro 90.93
Exelon 45.99
Exxon 57.32
Foot Locker 56.01
Ford 13.61
General Electric 12.55
General Motors 55.46
Goodyear 15.59
Honeywell 230.33
Hormel 48.27
IBM 138.90
Ingredion 87.31
International Paper 59.13
JP Morgan Chase 151.91
Kellogg 64.26
McDonalds 234.75
Motorola 219.99
Newell 27.04
Northrop Grumman 362.81
Pepsi Inc 155.82
Raytheon Technologies 83.53
Regal Beloit 131.07
Sensient Tech 82.25
Stanley B&D 203.05
U.S. Steel 21.89
ViacomCBS 44
Volkswagen 32.92
Walgreens 46.02
Wal-Mart 141.56
W.W. Grainger 453.19
Woodward Governor 117.29
Dow Jones 34,687.85 down 299.17
NASDAQ 14,427.24 down 115.90
S&P 500 4,327.16 down 32.87
Utilities 914.61 up 7.88
NYSE Volume 999,289,942