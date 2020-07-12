LOCAL STOCKS
FRIDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy 49.04
American AT&T 30.13
AutoZone 1,113.59
Bank of Montreal 53.58
BP Amoco 22.46
Blackhawk Bancorp 20.25
Chevron/Texaco 85.23
Corteva 26.62
Ecolab 197.50
EnPro 44.82
Exelon 37.39
Exxon 42.65
Foot Locker 28.84
Ford 6.10
General Electric 6.69
General Motors 24.39
Goodyear 9.26
Honeywell 142.45
Hormel 48.20
IBM 118.35
Ingredion 80.90
International Paper 34.54
JP Morgan Chase 96.27
Kellogg 67.19
McDonalds 184.88
Motorola 128.42
Navistar 27.20
Newell 15.80
Northrop Grumman 292
Pepsi Inc 134.46
Raytheon Technologies 59.64
Regal Beloit 86.48
Sensient Tech 53.15
Stanley B&D 139.92
U.S. Steel 7.36
ViacomCBS 25.24
Walgreens 40.12
Wal-Mart 130.68
Walt Disney 119.34
W.W. Grainger 311.03
Woodward Governor 74.21
Dow Jones 26,075.30 up 369.21
NASDAQ 10,617.44 up 69.69
S&P 500 3,185.04 up 32.99
Utilities 791.35 up 17.12
NYSE Volume 928,904,610
