LOCAL STOCKS
TUESDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy 47.84
American AT&T 30.23
AutoZone 1,128.12
Bank of Montreal 53.05
BP Amoco 23.32
Blackhawk Bancorp 20.25
Chevron/Texaco 89.23
Corteva 26.79
Ecolab 198.95
EnPro 49.29
Exelon 36.29
Exxon 44.72
Foot Locker 29.16
Ford 6.08
General Electric 6.83
General Motors 25.30
Goodyear 9.95
Honeywell 144.59
Hormel 48.27
IBM 120.77
Ingredion 83
International Paper 35.21
JP Morgan Chase 94.06
Kellogg 66.06
McDonalds 184.47
Motorola 140.13
Navistar 28.20
Newell 15.88
Northrop Grumman 307.44
Pepsi Inc 132.26
Raytheon Technologies 61.62
Regal Beloit 87.32
Sensient Tech 52.16
Stanley B&D 139.38
U.S. Steel 7.22
ViacomCBS 25.60
Walgreens 42.39
Wal-Mart 119.78
Walt Disney 111.51
W.W. Grainger 314.16
Woodward Governor 77.55
Dow Jones 25,812.88 up 217.08
NASDAQ 10,058.76 up 184.61
S&P 500 3,100.29 up 47.05
Utilities 767.50 up 3.11
NYSE Volume 1,196,788,091
