LOCAL STOCKS
MONDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy;47.40
American AT&T;29.91
AutoZone;1,127.92
Bank of Montreal;52.22
BP Amoco;23.48
Blackhawk Bancorp;20.25
Chevron/Texaco;87.67
Corteva;26.14
Ecolab;195.62
EnPro;47.99
Exelon;35.99
Exxon;44.32
Foot Locker;29.43
Ford;6.01
General Electric;6.80
General Motors;25.30
Goodyear;9.02
Honeywell;143.24
Hormel;48.34
IBM;119.75
Ingredion;81.29
International Paper;35.01
JP Morgan Chase;93
Kellogg;65.08
McDonalds;182.80
Motorola;138.14
Navistar;28.04
Newell;15.59
Northrop Grumman;309.02
Pepsi Inc;131.08
Raytheon Technologies;61.92
Regal Beloit;85.83
Sensient Tech;51.72
Stanley B&D;136.12
U.S. Steel;7.28
ViacomCBS;25.57
Walgreens;42.32
Wal-Mart;119.06
Walt Disney;111.52
W.W. Grainger;303.47
Woodward Governor;78.33
Dow Jones;26,695.90 up 580.25
NASDAQ;9,874.15 up 116.93
S&P 500;3,053.24 up 44.19
Utilities;764.39 up 14.99
NYSE Volume;1,018,299,095
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.