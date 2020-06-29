LOCAL STOCKS

MONDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;47.40

American AT&T;29.91

AutoZone;1,127.92

Bank of Montreal;52.22

BP Amoco;23.48

Blackhawk Bancorp;20.25

Chevron/Texaco;87.67

Corteva;26.14

Ecolab;195.62

EnPro;47.99

Exelon;35.99

Exxon;44.32

Foot Locker;29.43

Ford;6.01

General Electric;6.80

General Motors;25.30

Goodyear;9.02

Honeywell;143.24

Hormel;48.34

IBM;119.75

Ingredion;81.29

International Paper;35.01

JP Morgan Chase;93

Kellogg;65.08

McDonalds;182.80

Motorola;138.14

Navistar;28.04

Newell;15.59

Northrop Grumman;309.02

Pepsi Inc;131.08

Raytheon Technologies;61.92

Regal Beloit;85.83

Sensient Tech;51.72

Stanley B&D;136.12

U.S. Steel;7.28

ViacomCBS;25.57

Walgreens;42.32

Wal-Mart;119.06

Walt Disney;111.52

W.W. Grainger;303.47

Woodward Governor;78.33

Dow Jones;26,695.90 up 580.25

NASDAQ;9,874.15 up 116.93

S&P 500;3,053.24 up 44.19

Utilities;764.39 up 14.99

NYSE Volume;1,018,299,095