LOCAL STOCKS
MONDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy;48.48
American AT&T;30.11
AutoZone;1,139.68
Bank of Montreal;55.54
BP Amoco;23.87
Blackhawk Bancorp;20.90
Chevron/Texaco;91.59
Corteva;27.68
Ecolab;201.65
EnPro;47.53
Exelon;37.57
Exxon;46.42
Foot Locker;29.52
Ford;6.28
General Electric;7.04
General Motors;26.37
Goodyear;8.55
Honeywell;144.94
Hormel;48.39
IBM;121.07
Ingredion;84.73
International Paper;34.42
JP Morgan Chase;96.75
Kellogg;66.70
McDonalds;187.46
Motorola;141.13
Navistar;27.16
Newell;15.64
Northrop Grumman;315.56
Pepsi Inc;131.05
Raytheon Technologies;65.04
Regal Beloit;82.67
Sensient Tech;50.82
Stanley B&D;135.41
U.S. Steel;8.05
ViacomCBS;25.96
Walgreens;43.24
Wal-Mart;121.68
Walt Disney;115.92
W.W. Grainger;303.19
Woodward Governor;77.60
Dow Jones;26,024.96 up 153.50
NASDAQ;10,056.48 up 110.35
S&P 500;3,117.86 up 20.12
Utilities;780.42 up 9.81
NYSE Volume;1,113,678,100
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.