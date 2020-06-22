LOCAL STOCKS

MONDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;48.48

American AT&T;30.11

AutoZone;1,139.68

Bank of Montreal;55.54

BP Amoco;23.87

Blackhawk Bancorp;20.90

Chevron/Texaco;91.59

Corteva;27.68

Ecolab;201.65

EnPro;47.53

Exelon;37.57

Exxon;46.42

Foot Locker;29.52

Ford;6.28

General Electric;7.04

General Motors;26.37

Goodyear;8.55

Honeywell;144.94

Hormel;48.39

IBM;121.07

Ingredion;84.73

International Paper;34.42

JP Morgan Chase;96.75

Kellogg;66.70

McDonalds;187.46

Motorola;141.13

Navistar;27.16

Newell;15.64

Northrop Grumman;315.56

Pepsi Inc;131.05

Raytheon Technologies;65.04

Regal Beloit;82.67

Sensient Tech;50.82

Stanley B&D;135.41

U.S. Steel;8.05

ViacomCBS;25.96

Walgreens;43.24

Wal-Mart;121.68

Walt Disney;115.92

W.W. Grainger;303.19

Woodward Governor;77.60

Dow Jones;26,024.96 up 153.50

NASDAQ;10,056.48 up 110.35

S&P 500;3,117.86 up 20.12

Utilities;780.42 up 9.81

NYSE Volume;1,113,678,100