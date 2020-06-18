LOCAL STOCKS
THURSDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy;49.03
American AT&T;30.35
AutoZone;1,140.06
Bank of Montreal;56.15
BP Amoco;23.69
Blackhawk Bancorp;20.90
Chevron/Texaco;91.94
Corteva;27.48
Ecolab;205.24
EnPro;45.81
Exelon;38.20
Exxon;46.92
Foot Locker;29.25
Ford;6.33
General Electric;7.28
General Motors;27.09
Goodyear;8.60
Honeywell;148.23
Hormel;48.15
IBM;124.16
Ingredion;86.18
International Paper;35.08
JP Morgan Chase;98.94
Kellogg;67.75
McDonalds;189.49
Motorola;141.37
Navistar;26.83
Newell;15.45
Northrop Grumman;317.65
Pepsi Inc;132.78
Raytheon Technologies;66.88
Regal Beloit;83.06
Sensient Tech;51
Stanley B&D;136.76
U.S. Steel;8.15
ViacomCBS;27.10
Walgreens;41.98
Wal-Mart;117.99
Walt Disney;118.37
W.W. Grainger;304.47
Woodward Governor;79.44
Dow Jones;26,080.10 down 39.51
NASDAQ;9,943.05 up 32.52
S&P 500;3,115.34 up 1.85
Utilities;798.74 down 1.62
NYSE Volume;1,044,450,051
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.