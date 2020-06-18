LOCAL STOCKS

THURSDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;49.03

American AT&T;30.35

AutoZone;1,140.06

Bank of Montreal;56.15

BP Amoco;23.69

Blackhawk Bancorp;20.90

Chevron/Texaco;91.94

Corteva;27.48

Ecolab;205.24

EnPro;45.81

Exelon;38.20

Exxon;46.92

Foot Locker;29.25

Ford;6.33

General Electric;7.28

General Motors;27.09

Goodyear;8.60

Honeywell;148.23

Hormel;48.15

IBM;124.16

Ingredion;86.18

International Paper;35.08

JP Morgan Chase;98.94

Kellogg;67.75

McDonalds;189.49

Motorola;141.37

Navistar;26.83

Newell;15.45

Northrop Grumman;317.65

Pepsi Inc;132.78

Raytheon Technologies;66.88

Regal Beloit;83.06

Sensient Tech;51

Stanley B&D;136.76

U.S. Steel;8.15

ViacomCBS;27.10

Walgreens;41.98

Wal-Mart;117.99

Walt Disney;118.37

W.W. Grainger;304.47

Woodward Governor;79.44

Dow Jones;26,080.10 down 39.51

NASDAQ;9,943.05 up 32.52

S&P 500;3,115.34 up 1.85

Utilities;798.74 down 1.62

NYSE Volume;1,044,450,051