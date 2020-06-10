LOCAL STOCKS
WEDNESDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy;50.72
American AT&T;32.14
AutoZone;1,126.88
Bank of Montreal;56.58
BP Amoco;26.38
Blackhawk Bancorp;20.99
Chevron/Texaco;97.58
Corteva;29.14
Ecolab;225.91
EnPro;48.73
Exelon;40
Exxon;50.65
Foot Locker;32.44
Ford;6.81
General Electric;7.61
General Motors;28.75
Goodyear;9.51
Honeywell;154.12
Hormel;48.03
IBM;129.87
Ingredion;86.39
International Paper;36.77
JP Morgan Chase;106.06
Kellogg;66.52
McDonalds;195.80
Motorola;148.23
Navistar;27.61
Newell;15.93
Northrop Grumman;341.25
Pepsi Inc;134.13
Raytheon Technologies;68.36
Regal Beloit;85.24
Sensient Tech;53.61
Stanley B&D;136.48
U.S. Steel;10.04
ViacomCBS;27.24
Walgreens;44.28
Wal-Mart;121.16
Walt Disney;122.18
W.W. Grainger;320.87
Woodward Governor;78.25
Dow Jones;26,989.99 down 282.31
NASDAQ;10,020.35 up 66.59
S&P 500;3,190.14 down 17.04
Utilities;824.72 down 5.62
NYSE Volume;1,250,707,370
