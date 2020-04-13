LOCAL STOCKS
MONDAY FINAL
Alliant Energy;51.28
American AT&T;30.19
AutoZone;942.19
Bank of Montreal;53.05
BP Amoco;24.91
Blackhawk Bancorp;21.48
Chevron/Texaco;84.91
Corteva;26.66
Ecolab;174.66
EnPro;40.71
Exelon;37.75
Exxon;42.76
Foot Locker;23.09
Ford;5.16
General Electric;7.02
General Motors;23.01
Goodyear;7.38
Honeywell;137.94
Hormel;47.10
IBM;121.15
Ingredion;81.63
International Paper;34.41
JP Morgan Chase;98.19
Kellogg;62.80
McDonalds;180.12
Motorola;146.24
Navistar;18.92
Newell;13.34
Northrop Grumman;338.85
Pepsi Inc;130.89
Penney, JC;0.33
Regal Beloit;69.05
Sensient Tech;43.68
Stanley B&D;114.05
U.S. Steel;6.80
ViacomCBS;18.95
Walgreens;44.11
Wal-Mart;125.30
Walt Disney;103.50
W.W. Grainger;274.36
Woodward Governor;62.12
Dow Jones;23,390.77down 328.60
NASDAQ;8,192.42 up 38.85
S&P 500;2,761.63 down 28.19
Utilities;801.39 down 26.44
NYSE Volume;1,219,621,764
