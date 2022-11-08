Waiting for vote tallies
Janelle Crary talks with Mark Spreitzer during an election night vote result watching party in downtown Beloit Tuesday. Spreitzer, who has served in the State Assembly, was running for the Wisconsin 15th District Senate seat.

Mark Spreitzer, a Democrat from Beloit, appears to be the winner in the race for the Wisconsin Senate District 15 seat.

Spreitzer had 27,703 votes in Rock County, 14,681 votes in Dane County and 3,230 votes in Green County compared to his Republican opponent Mark Trofimchuck who had 18,711 votes in Rock County, 7,035 votes in Dane County and 8,426 votes in Green County.