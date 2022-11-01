A veteran Assembly representative and a retired manager for a hydraulic utility equipment firm are running for the Wisconsin senate seat currently held by Sen. Janis Ringhand.
Ringhand, a Democrat from Evansville, announced she will not seek re-election to the state senate and will be retiring.
The candidates who will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot are Democrat Mark Spreitzer and Republican Mark Trofimchuck.
Mark SpreitzerMark Spreitzer, 35, of Beloit, currently is serving as the representative in 45th District of the State Assembly. He has been serving in the Wisconsin Assembly since 2015. He has served as Democrat Caucus Chair—a position he stepped down from in the spring when he decided to run for the state Senate.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2009 from Beloit College. He worked at Beloit College for three years and was a waiter while he went to college. He served on the Beloit City Council from 2011 to 2015.
He is openly gay and is married to Philip Gorman.
Spreitzer said, he has always been willing to reach across the aisle in the legislature to work with Republicans. However, he noted the COVID-19 pandemic and the attitudes that have arisen from the 2020 election has made that difficult.
He said he is in favor of some election reforms, such as putting an end to gerrymandered legislative districts and he favors open primaries.
Wisconsin ended the fiscal year with a $4.3 billion budget surplus and Spreitzer would like to utilize those funds in ways that will benefit the people of the state. He is in favor of targeting investments in education, community fire departments and child care services. He also would favor a middle-class tax cut. He also would like to see some of the surplus placed in a “rainy day” fund to assist in future unforeseen circumstances.
Spreitzer said he is in favor of eliminating cash bail for defendants.
“Instead of a judge deciding how much bail someone should pay, they should be deciding if the defendant presents a risk to the community,” he said, noting judges still can order a defendant be held without bail.
He said community diversion programs are a better option for some defendants.
Spreitzer said the election in 2020 was a fair election. He noted only 27 cases of voter fraud were referred to prosecutors throughout Wisconsin. He said that does not mean there is no room for improvement in how elections are run in the state. He suggested random voter machine audits may bee necessary and if there are questions about an election, a recount always is an option.
Mark TrofimchuckMark Trofimchuck did not respond to requests from the Beloit Daily News for information and comments. The following is some information listed on his website.
Trofimchuck of Brodhead, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was born in Joliet, Illinois.
Following his military service, he lived in California working in real estate lending and financing, insurance, and computer chip sales. He moved to Wisconsin 23 years ago and worked in management of hydraulic utility equipment before retiring.
According to his website, he claims he will uphold the Constitution and work to promote the values and priorities of the people of the 15th Senate District.