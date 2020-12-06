BELOIT—Toys were being loaded into cars and vans Saturday as a group of men were playing Santa Claus, distributing toys to 19 local charitable organizations.
Members of the Marine Corps League 623 South Western Detachment had collected about $9,000 worth of toys through their Toys for Kids campaign. Cars and vans were being loaded with toys at the VFW Mead Allen Post 236 on Saturday.
Reuben Knutson said Marine Corps League members had set out toy collection barrels starting in October at 19 different locations in the county so people could donate toys. Others donated money, allowing the league to buy new toys for the campaign.
“We knew we’d have more of a demand this year because of COVID,” said Marine Corps League member Tim Brooks.
Some agencies receiving the toys included House of Mercy, ECHO, New Life Ministries and Head Start.
Brooks said all the toys will be distributed to families in Rock County.
Glen Van Buren, Tom West, Wayne Larson and Dean Butzler joined Knutson and Books in loading vehicles with toys on Saturday.
They all volunteered their time to the toy distribution project with the focus of spreading a little holiday cheer in the Rock County area.