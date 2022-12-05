Marc Van Zandt reads a thank you note from one of the agencies that received toys and gifts through the Marin Corps League’s Toys For Kids Drive. Over a dozen volunteers from the Marine Corps League Detachment 623 Southwest Wisconsin gathered Saturday morning to distribute thetoys to 35 agencies in Rock County.
BELOIT—Over a dozen volunteers from the Marine Corps League Detachment 623 Southwest Wisconsin were at the VFW Mead-Allen Post 2306 Saturday morning, loading toys and gifts into trucks and cars.
The Marine Corps League recently completed its 30th Annual Toys for Kids Drive and the gifts were being distributed to 19 agencies in Rock County, including agencies such as ECHO, Head Start, Higher Ground Christian Center and New Life Ministries. The gifts will be distributed by the agencies to children who may not get many gifts this holiday season.
A truck trailer filled with bicycles, games and toys was being unloaded on a brisk Saturday morning by the handful of volunteers.
Marc Van Zandt of the Marin Corps League said collection boxes and barrels were set up in 35 locations throughout the county. In the end, the Toys For Kids drive received about $17,000 in cash and toy donations this year.
Van Zandt also wanted to acknowledge local businesses that were sponsors for the drive or who hosted special events to raise funds for the effort. He noted Seneca Foods and Dollar General have been consistent sponsors. He also noted Hammy’s Bar and Grill and Bucky’s Lucky Bell Bar and Grill, both in Janesville, held special events to support the Toys For Kids drive.
The Marine Corps League soon will begin planning for next year’s Toys for Kids campaign.