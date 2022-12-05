Toys for Kids drive
Marc Van Zandt reads a thank you note from one of the agencies that received toys and gifts through the Marin Corps League’s Toys For Kids Drive. Over a dozen volunteers from the Marine Corps League Detachment 623 Southwest Wisconsin gathered Saturday morning to distribute thetoys to 35 agencies in Rock County.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Over a dozen volunteers from the Marine Corps League Detachment 623 Southwest Wisconsin were at the VFW Mead-Allen Post 2306 Saturday morning, loading toys and gifts into trucks and cars.

The Marine Corps League recently completed its 30th Annual Toys for Kids Drive and the gifts were being distributed to 19 agencies in Rock County, including agencies such as ECHO, Head Start, Higher Ground Christian Center and New Life Ministries. The gifts will be distributed by the agencies to children who may not get many gifts this holiday season.