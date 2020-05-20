JANESVILLE - The Rock County Sheriff's Office seized two pounds of high grade marijuana that was shipped from California to Rock County.
The sheriff's office received a tip from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Monday noting a suspicious package that was to be delivered to Rock County had been received. The sheriff's office's K-9 unit inspected the package and the dog alerted on the package.
The package was found to contain two pounds of marijuana.
The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation into this matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.