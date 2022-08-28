Maria Elena White horizontal October.JPG
Maria Elena White displays a copy of La Voz of Beloit, the printed version of the newspaper she helped establish in 2013. While the print version was discontinued in 2018, the digital version continues on Facebook.

 Hillary Gavan/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Maria Elena White has served as a cultural ambassador for the greater Beloit community for almost 19 years. Using her bilingual talents to benefit numerous local organizations, Maria is being recognized as the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month for October.

Born and raised in Mexico City, White gives a nod to the local version of Girl Scouts as her first memory of volunteerism, when she served as a leader of “Bees,” the equivalent of Brownies in the United States.