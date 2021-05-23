BELOIT—The Beloit Gardeners Facebook group has bestowed the inaugural “Yard of the Month” award to Ron Maple for his flower and pergola-filled property at 742 Park Ave.
Beloit Gardeners is a new Facebook page allowing people to post pictures of their plants and yards or post questions to the group as they browse for inspiration.
One of the activities is the Yard of the Month competition. People post pictures of their scenic yards and the public votes via “likes.”
“This is the inaugural one, and Ron’s expression through his gardening is inspirational. It’s a fitting beginning,” said Rick McGrath of Beloit Gardeners. “It shows intent and caring.”
Maple received his “Yard of the Month” sign which he will keep for a month.
“I feel honored to be the first one,” Maple said.
Maple, who grew up on a farm, said when he first moved to his home 20 years ago there was only grass and a few shrubs. He continuously filled his yard with flowers and today it features 200 hastas, 150 lilies, assorted flowers and plants and several hanging baskets as well as three pergolas.
“It’s been an adventure,” he said. “You could call it a work of love.”
He has also included an area with a bench where he can enjoy his work and hear all the compliments of those who pass by.
“I’m looking forward to this summer,” Maple said.
Maple estimates he probably devotes 10-plus hours of week into the landscape. Although there is little lawn left to mow, there is lots of weeding and watering to do. When asked if others could create such a beautiful masterpiece, he said: “If you want to put the work into it, you can do it.”
Beloit Gardeners are “a loose, unruly and unofficial group of Beloit gardeners who appreciate your efforts” according to its Facebook page. It invites flower and landscape gardeners, vegetable gardeners from new to experienced in its ranks. The page notes “secret gardens” tucked in the backyard are wonderful, private retreats, but beautiful front yards are both personally satisfying and a gift to the neighborhood for all to enjoy contributing to the betterment of the shared streetscape.