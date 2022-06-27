BELOIT - People hitting the road for the Independence Day weekend will set new records despite high gas prices, according to AAA - Wisconsin.
The AAA, or The Auto Club Group, is estimating that one million Wisconsin residents are set to travel for the coming Independence Day holiday.
The group estimates that Wisconsin residents will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend of June 30 to July 4. That would be over 4% more travelers than last year, according to AAA.
“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA, in a news release. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”
AAA’s forecast also says they estimate a total 1,046,221 Wisconsin residents will travel over the weekend. 960,301 by automobile, 34,865 by air, and 51,054 by bus, train or cruise ship.
Compare this to 2021 when a total of 1,003,196 Wisconsin residents traveled. In 2021, 948,025 traveled by automobile, 35,016 by air and 20,155 by bus, train and cruise.
According to AAA, air travel is forecast to be 3% stronger than last year. However, air travel volumes are expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels. The group is also projecting that 47.9 million people in the U.S. will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend.
This is a 3.7% increase from 2021, AAA says.
Comparing to last year’s national average, a total of 46.2 million people traveled during the July 4 holiday weekend in 2021.
Travelers will face some high costs this holiday weekend. According to AAA, airfares are up about 14% compared to last year, with tickets costing an average $201. Mid-range hotel rates are about 23% higher than last year with rates averaging $244 per night. Gasoline costs are the highest in history for the July 4 holiday, with prices 64% higher than last year.
One way to avoid the costs would be to plan a "stay-cation" and exploring the activities that will be offered close to home.
Beloit will have plenty of offerings for the July 4 holiday weekend.
On Friday, July 1, the Fridays in the Park event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. at First National Bank Plaza, at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue. A local restaurant will offer lunch for a reasonable cost and live music will be playing.
Later Friday, Music at Harry's Place in Riverside Park will offer a free outdoor concert starting at 7 p.m. That Gurl, a six piece band featuring songs from the 70s, will be performing at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion.
On Saturday, July 2, the Downtown Beloit Association Farmers Market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, cheese, snacks and more from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
On Monday, July 4, ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit will be the site of loads of family activities. There will be bounce houses for kids, a showing of the movie "National Treasure," a concert by the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks display courtesy of the Sky Carp.