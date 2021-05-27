BELOIT—Beloit residents don’t have to go far from home to have fun this summer as activities close to home abound.
There is the weekly Downtown Beloit Farmer’s Market, Music on the Big Lawn in Riverside Park, the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra is back in action and The Beloit Snappers always are a hit, offering fun at Telfer Park, and soon in their own baseball stadium in downtown Beloit.
The outdoor music series, normally called Music at Harry’s Place, will be called Music on the Big Lawn this year. Instead of holding performances at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park, the music will take place further to the south in Riverside Park to allow for people to be seated further apart as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
The lineup of performers will be as follows:
- July 2, The Dave Potter Band
- July 9, the Cashbox Kings
- July 16, The Gary McAdams Band
- July 23, Cartunes
- July 30, The Jimmys
- Aug. 13, Harlan Jefferson Band
- Aug. 20, The Joel Baer Big Band featuring Tony Scodwell
- Aug. 27, Copper Box
- Sept. 3, Rainbow Bridge
The Movie on the Big Lawn will be held in Riverside Park on Sept. 10, featuring the animated classic “Toy Story.” The movie will be shown outdoors in the park on a giant inflatable screen. A rain date is set for Sept. 12.
The Downtown Beloit Association Street Dance is planned for Aug. 6. State Street will be blocked off in downtown Beloit and crowds will be able to enjoy food, drinks, music and good company.
Speaking of The Downtown Beloit Association, each Saturday through the end of October, the DBA hosts the Farmers Market. Downtown streets are blocked off each Saturday to allow vendors to set up booths and sell fresh produce, snacks and other items.
The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra is back this season with a variety of performances. One of the favorite performances is the Fourth of July performance which ends with a free fireworks display. This year, the event will be held at Telfer Park, where the Beloit Snappers still play baseball. Those planning to attend will be asked to make reservations to ensure social distancing can be maintained.
The Beloit Snappers started their baseball season on May 4. Games still are being played at the baseball team’s traditional home at Telfer Park, but the new ABC Supply Stadium is scheduled to be complete in late July and games may start to be played in the new downtown stadium shortly after that.
There are plenty of other attractions and activities in Beloit including boating and fishing on the Rock River, enjoying the scenery at Big Hill Park and shopping and dining in downtown Beloit.
There are many options for those who want to try a staycation this summer season.