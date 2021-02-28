BELOIT—A 20-year-old man was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Beloit, according to Beloit police.
The unidentified man was treated at Beloit Memorial Hospital after arriving at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, police said.
It remains unclear where the shooting occurred, with police currently working to determine jurisdiction of the incident.
If the shooting occurred in Beloit, it would mark the third time this year a person was injured by gunfire.
On Jan. 17, a 34-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the 500 block of Eighth Street. No arrests have been made in the case.
On Feb. 7, a 43-year-old man was shot while in a vehicle and received non-life threatening injuries near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues. Znobian AD McAdory, 22, of Beloit, was arrested following the incident and court records allege he shot the man who was identified as McAdory’s stepfather. McAdory has pleaded not guilty in the case that remains pending in Rock County Circuit Court.
Anyone with information about the latest shooting incident is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244. Tips can also be left for the department using the P3 Tips at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=482.