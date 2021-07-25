JANESVILLE—A Beloit man is charged with substantial battery after he allegedly threw a chair at a relative during a Fourth of July gathering, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Officers responded at around 9:01 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue and learned a man was struck in the head with a metal chair by another relative following an argument, the complaint said.
The victim reported seeing the chair coming at him and then not remembering anything else after that.