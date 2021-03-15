BELOIT — A man reported being stabbed during an armed robbery in Beloit on Monday morning, according to the Beloit Police Department.
The victim told police he was walking in the area of West Grand Avenue and Hackett Street at around 2:48 a.m. when he was stabbed after an unidentified suspect demanded his possessions, police said.
A physical altercation took place resulting in the victim receiving non-life threatening injuries and the suspect fled on food.
The incident remains under investigation.