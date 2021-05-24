TOWN OF TURTLE—The man shot in a drive-by shooting in the Town of Turtle near the City of Beloit on May 21 was transported to a Madison hospital following treatment at Beloit Memorial Hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Capt. Aaron Burdick said the 31-year-old man, who was shot in the 1800 block of Milwaukee Road, was initially treated for non-life threatening injuries at Beloit Memorial Hospital, but later transferred to the UW Health University Hospital in Madison.
Burdick said the sheriff’s office did not have an update on the man’s condition on Monday.
The initial investigation shows two vehicles were traveling westbound on Milwaukee Road from Willowbrook Road when a dark colored sedan believed to be occupied by two males pulled up alongside the victim vehicle and fired multiple rounds into it. The suspects fled the area westbound on Milwaukee Road into the City of Beloit.
Anyone with information about the latest shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 608-757-2244 or contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.